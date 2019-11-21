When does A Million Little Things return on ABC?

A Million Little Things aired the fall finale and will be off the air for nearly two months before it returns for the second half of the season.

Not only will A Million Little Things return on January 23, 2020, but it will also move to a new time. It will air an hour later than usual, and it will still follow Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 2 has been an emotional one for all of the characters. The most recent episode left cliffhangers and shocking truths that still have viewers shook.

Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) agreed that their little girl would be Jon’s (Ron Livingston), but that appears to have changed. Katherine (Grace Park) has decided to stick her marriage out and has been encouraging a relationship between father and daughter.

Delilah told her children the truth about Charlie and Eddie, and while viewers weren’t able to hear the conversation, it was inferred that it didn’t go over well. Sophie (Lizzy Greene) ends up at Eddie’s home and starts destroying his guitars. She reveals she hates him as she reminds him he spoke at Jon’s funeral.

Rome (Romany Malco) lost his mother and is working on reconciling her death as life moves on. Regina (Christina Moses) has her share of uphill battles as she deals with life and handling the restaurant. It looks like they will be adding a baby to their home because, with just minutes left before A Million Little Things went off, Regina told Rome that she wants to adopt a baby.

There was a huge plot twist with PJ (Chandler Riggs) revealed as Jon’s son, only that is no longer the case. While the DNA from the sweatshirt matched, it turns out it belonged to Dave, Jon’s best friend, who died on 9/11/2001 on one of the hijacked planes.

Barbara (Drea de Matteo) revealed that was the truth, and PJ likely matched to whatever of Dave was left on that sweatshirt. Rome saved PJ from walking off the roof of his building in one of the most emotional scenes of the entire first half of the season. He was upset about the truth regarding his father, and hopefully, he will be getting the help he needs.

Things between Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) come to a head, and it looks like things are over between them for now. He wants more, and she was shrinking him. Maggie turns to Eric (Jason Ritter) to help her move, and Gary meets a girl at the bar that he takes home.

When A Million Little Things returns, fans will be waiting with open arms.

A Million Little Things returns Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.