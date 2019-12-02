When does A Charlie Brown Christmas air in 2019? Three Peanuts holiday classics scheduled to air this December

It’s not the holiday season without Charlie Brown, is it? For every child who grew up in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, it is hard to think of Christmas without Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

The timeless classic that has lasted for generations will make its triumphant return to television in December along with two additional Peanuts classics as well.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

It is hard to believe but ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is turning 54 this year.

The classic tale involving Charlie Brown and his friends trying to understand the meaning of Christmas without getting caught up in the materialistic side of things was first released back on December 9, 1965.

Amazingly, this feel-good story written by Charles M. Schulz about the Christmas holiday has not only stood the test of time, but it continues to grow in popularity as time goes on.

Charlie Brown air-dates

So just when is A Charlie Brown Christmas airing in 2019?

According to ABC7NY, A Charlie Brown Christmas will once again hit the airwaves this Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. That seems a bit early considering may children do not get out of school for Christmas break for a few weeks yet.

The good news is that won’t be the last time the kiddos can watch Charlie Brown this December.

ABC will also air I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. ET and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Happy New Year Charlie Brown was released on January 1, 1986, and first aired on CBS. I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown was released on December 9, 2003, and originally aired on ABC.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Other holiday classics set to air in December include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. Dec. 2 on CBS), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m. Dec. 3 on NBC) and Shrek the Halls will hit the airwaves at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 on ABC.