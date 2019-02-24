When does 9-1-1 return to FOX after winter hiatus?

9-1-1 has been gone for months and viewers are ready to see the conclusion of Season 2. Things were left hanging in the balance when “Jason Bailey” appeared.

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) joined the cast to replace Abby (Connie Britton). She is the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark) and trying to escape from her violent husband, Doug Kendall (Brian Hallisay). Ironically, he is in town masquerading as Jason Bailey, and no one knows.

When does 9-1-1 return?

After a long hiatus, 9-1-1 will return to FOX on March 18. The actors were back to work filming the second half of the season earlier this year. There are many unanswered questions, especially after the major events that took place in the first part of Season 1.

Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) are engaged to be married. Their relationship grew leaps and bounds over the course of the season. That, coupled with the return of Maddie’s abusive husband Doug, gives a lot of room for suspense and great storylines.

Will 9-1-1 be renewed for a third season?

As of now, there has not been any word about 9-1-1 being picked up for a third season. It is a likely bet that FOX will once again add it to the fall lineup, especially if the ratings continue to stay in the range they have been. The fan base has been growing for 9-1-1, and with new episodes on the horizon, it is likely that the ratings will climb.

The second half of Season 2 of 9-1-1 is going to be intense, especially if the Maddie and Doug drama is front and center. In the event that viewers need a refresher on what happened in the first part of Season 1, Oliver Stark made a handy one-minute recap.

Here’s what’s happened so far on Season 2 of #911onFOX, as told by @OliverStarkk. Catch up before new episodes return March 18: https://t.co/Sucl4cRDpf pic.twitter.com/WzqZmaz6fi — 9-1-1 (@911onFOX) February 23, 2019

9-1-1 returns March 18 at 9/8c on FOX.