When Calls the Heart reveals how they wrote off Abigail Stanton, Lori Loughlin’s character

After almost two months of hiatus, When Calls the Heart came back to television this weekend and revealed information that fans have been anxiously waiting for.

When Lori Loughlin was caught in a college admissions scandal and fired by Hallmark and Crown Media, fans weren’t sure what would happen to Abigail Stanton. Abigail’s absence was addressed in the show this Sunday, putting fans minds at ease.

The fate of Abigail Stanton

During Sunday night’s episode, we see Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, played by Erin Krakow, writing a letter. Although this is a frequent habit of Elizabeth’s, tonight’s letter was more important than many others.

In the letter to her friend, Elizabeth explains that Abigail Stanton had left Hope Valley in order to travel to the East Coast with her adopted son, Cody.

Abigail left Hope Valley and headed east in order to care for her ill mother, leaving positive memories for fans and Hope Valley to remember her by.

Abigail’s departure in the name of her family kept the show family-friendly for Hallmark’s standards and provided hope to many fans.

With this departure, Abigail Stanton may return to Hope Valley in the future. And if the occasion ever arises, it’s possible that Lori Loughlin may still portray Stanton as she has since season one.

Abigail Stanton’s departure from Hope Valley was much more optimistic than when Daniel Lissing, who played Jack Thornton, left the show in season five.

What happened to Jack Thornton?

The season finale of When Calls the Heart’s fifth season was emotionally devastating for fans. Unfortunately, Daniel Lissing had to leave When Calls the Heart, making Mountie Jack Thornton’s future uncertain.

Although the show writers and producers thought of many different ideas on how to handle the situation, it was clear that the only way that Jack Thornton would leave Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton was through death.

Jack died off screen, leaving Elizabeth a mourning widow with a child on the way. However tragic his death was, Elizabeth’s pregnancy was a true sign of hope for the show.

Although many people had their own ideas as to why Jack was killed off in such a manner, Daniel Lissing, Erin Krakow, and Lori Loughlin later explained that it was just time for Lissing to leave the show.

Some fans suspected drama, but the cast stated there was nothing but love between them and they wished Lissing the best with his future endeavors.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.