When Calls the Heart renewed for Season 7: Who will be in the cast?

When Calls the Heart is returning to television after almost a month while the producers had to do some editing on the episodes remaining in Season 6 of the show.

Despite some of the problems that the show encountered this season, it is still thriving and Hallmark has a lot in store for When Calls the Heart fans in the future.

When Calls the Heart renewed for Season 7

Amidst the Lori Loughlin scandal, Hallmark announced that When Calls the Heart is renewed for another season, bringing the show to its seventh season on the air.

Although there aren’t any details about Season 7 yet, fans are just as excited as the cast members to have another season of Hope Valley coming to their televisions.

Erin Krakow, the actress who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, made the announcement in April that the show would be back after season six ended.

Although fans and cast members alike are excited that this period drama will be continuing, many fans are concerned and curious about the fate of the cast of the show.

Season 7 of When Calls the Heart’s cast

The announcement that When Calls the Heart will have a seventh season is very recent. So far, there haven’t been any details released about the events of the show or the cast that may return for Season 7.

Fans are still worried about the fate of Abigail Stanton, a main character who was played by Lori Loughlin. Amid Loughlin’s college admission scandal, she was fired from Hallmark and Crown Media. Without Loughlin on the show, many fans are wondering if she will be replaced in order to keep Abigail Stanton around.

Although fans are expecting the cast to remain about the same as we transition from Season 6 into Season 7, nothing has been said by Hallmark regarding the new season’s cast yet.

For now, fans will happily watch the rest of Season 6 as it airs through the month of May, and then patiently wait for more When Calls the Heart to come back to television.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.