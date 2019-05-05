When Calls the Heart: Heart of a Mountie sneak peek shared as series returns to Hallmark

Almost a month after A Vote of Confidence aired on Hallmark, When Calls the Heart is finally returning to television. Fans have been anxiously waiting to hear what is happening with the show and can’t wait to see what the new episodes have in store.

Heart of a Mountie sneak peek

Erin Krakow announced in April that When Calls the Heart would be returning with two episodes, one on Sunday, May 5 and the other on Monday, May 6. The episodes have been re-tooled slightly, editing scenes that included Lori Loughlin to remove her from the show.

The first sneak peek we ever saw for Heart of a Mountie included a scene in Abigail’s cafe, where the new Mountie Nathan Grant tries to have a meal.

However, with the re-tooling of the series, Hallmark has released some different teasers that include more details on the arrival of the telephone in Hope Valley as well as Nathan Grant catching bad guys with Bill Avery.

During Erin Krakow’s announcement, we get to see some new footage of Lee and Rosemary Coulter as well as the new Mountie.

About two and a half minutes into this interview with Kevin McGarry, the actor who plays Nathan Grant, fans got to see footage of the new Mountie and Bill Avery discussing a new investigation.

The new Mountie in town has many fans wondering if Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton is ready to move on a year after the death of Jack Thornton. Although there haven’t been any hints at a new romance yet, anything is possible.

For now, it looks like fans can expect a thrilling investigation while Bill Avery and Nathan Grant learn how to work together as a team.

When is When Calls the Heart on tonight?

After an extremely long hiatus, When Calls the Heart will be returning to Hallmark tonight, Sunday, May 5, at 9/8c. Fans do not want to miss this new episode, especially after they spent so much time making sure the show would stay on the air.

Fans are encouraged to tune into Hallmark on Monday, May 6, at 8/7c to see another episode of When Calls the Heart during this two-night event.

After the two-night event is over, When Calls the Heart will be resuming its regular television schedule once again. Fans are extremely happy to be able to have Hope Valley back in their homes this week.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.