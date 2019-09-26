When are Hannah G and Dylan Barbour getting married after Bachelor In Paradise?

Hannah Goodwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged during the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise, but their engagement didn’t come as a big surprise. Hannah and Dylan had spent time together almost from the moment they stepped onto the beach. Hannah did entertain a romance with Blake Horstmann but realized that Dylan was the better fit for her. Since that day, no one could get in between them.

Dylan proposed to Hannah and they confirmed on the Reunion Show that they were still going strong. They also had plans of moving in together. Then, last week, the two traveled to Paris to spend some time together on a romantic getaway, possibly to get to know one another better.

Now, fans are wondering — when’s the wedding?

Hannah Goodwin and Dylan Barbour haven’t announced anything about a wedding. In fact, the two have only known one another for two months. In the real world, a wedding may seem rushed, but since they are already engaged after a few weeks of knowing one another, a wedding may not be in a few years.

It isn’t uncommon for couples to get married the following year on Bachelor In Paradise as a way of inspiring people, who are coming to Mexico to find love. On this season, Chris and Krystal, who met on the 2018 season of Bachelor In Paradise, got married to inspire the couples on the beach. It sounds like it may have been an inspiration for Dylan and Hannah, who got engaged. If any couple from this season will inspire future couples, it would be Hannah and Dylan.

But the big question is — will they be ready to get married within a year or are they planning their own big day on their own terms?

Bachelor In Paradise returns to ABC next summer.