What time is Swamp Thing arriving on DC Universe on Friday in your time zone?

Swamp Thing arrived on DC Universe last Friday with its premiere episode and the second episode hits this week.

However, DC Universe streaming is unlike Netflix when it comes to the release of their shows. Not only does DC Universe keep a weekly episodic release schedule instead of dropping the entire season at once, but their release time is different.

On Netflix, viewers can expect the episode to hit at midnight Pacific Time, which means those on the East Coast don’t get it until 3am.

However, DC Universe streaming drops their episodes a little later.

Swamp Thing follows the same release schedule as past DC Universe shows like Titans, Young Justice, and Doom Patrol.

Swamp Thing’s second episode will hit DC Universe at 6 a.m. PST, which means the East Coast gets it at 9 a.m.

While fans can watch Netflix at midnight if they live on the West Coast and binge as much as possible before bed, DC Universe prefers viewers make the episodes the first thing they watch when waking up in the morning — or just want to have it ready and live when a person gets off work.

The second episode of Swamp Thing is titled World’s Apart and will introduce a very important character from DC Comics in scientist Jason Woodrue, played by Kevin Durand (The Strain), as he arrives to work for the wealthy Avery Sunderland.

Swamp Thing airs every Friday on DC Universe starting at 9 a.m. EST.