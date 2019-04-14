What time is Game of Thrones tonight? How to watch GOT season premiere

It is finally time. Game of Thrones is back tonight for its final season but what time is the HBO series on tonight and how can you watch it as the end grows near?

Season 8 of Game of Thrones has been a very long wait for fans of the HBO series. The wait is finally over and it is time to see who finally sits on the Iron Throne.

What time is Game of Thrones tonight?

The Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere airs on Sunday night, April 14, at 9/8c on HBO.

There will be only six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, so expect things to hit hard and fast in the premiere tonight as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the remaining Starks line up to battle the White Walkers, leading to the Battle of Winterfell.

Episode 1: April 14

Episode 2: April 21

Episode 3: April 28

Episode 4: May 5

Episode 5: May 12

Episode 6: May 19

How to watch Game of Thrones Season 8?

With the reveal of what time the final season of Game of Thrones kicks off tonight, here is how to watch GOT.

First off, anyone with an HBO subscription through their cable service can see it the second it airs — and DVR it if they need to watch it after the fact. Just make sure to stay off social media tonight if you can’t watch it right away because spoilers will abound.

For those cable cutters, there is also the chance to watch it if you subscribe to HBO Now or HBO Go. These services run $15 a month, although anyone who has an AT&T Unlimited mobile plan gets it for free.

“Who taught you how to do that?”

The Spoils of War starts now on @HBO 2. #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/8g4KVbSSep — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2019

Up next is Hulu. No matter what Hulu package you subscribe to (with one exception), you can get HBO for just $15 a month with an add-on, which is the same price as getting it as a standalone. That one exception is Hulu plus Spotify, which does not allow HBO.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also add HBO for $15 a month.

Those who have a streaming online television provider can add it on as well. PlayStation Vue has HBO as a standalone channel from $15 a month. DirecTV Now has HBO in its $50 a month plan.

For those outside the United States, Game of Thrones is also available in all but four countries. In the UK, GOT airs on Sky Atlantic and Sky Go, as well as Now TV. In Australia, Game of Thrones airs on Foxtel.