What time does When Calls the Heart come on: Hallmark announces new show time

When Calls the Heart finally came back to the Hallmark Channel last week after the show had some re-tooling done. There have been a few changes to the show, and not just in casting.

When Calls the Heart did lose an actress and character for now, but that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Now, When Calls the Heart has a new time slot as well.

What time does When Calls the Heart come on?

There have been a lot of changes taking place with When Calls the Heart, and it looks like Hallmark decided the time slot of the show needed a little bit of updating as well.

When Calls the Heart now comes on the Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. EST. This is an hour later than its previous show time, running just a little later on Sunday night.

There are pros and cons to the new show time, but Hallmark wouldn’t put the show in danger. Hopefully, the later time slot is beneficial for fans, as it gives more time in the evening with their families. As fans know, Hallmark is all about being with your family.

The episodes are still about an hour long, so be prepared to watch When Calls the Heart from 9:00 p.m. EST to 10:00 p.m. EST on Sunday nights.

What has happened on When Calls the Heart season six so far

Season six of When Calls the Heart hasn’t been any less action-packed than past seasons. The new season has drama, adventure, and the possibility of new romances.

Fans watched as Lucas Bouchard bought the saloon in town to the happiness of some Hope Valley residents and the dismay of others. Although there were some disagreements at first, things have finally settled down with the saloon.

Lucas Bouchard is still a man of mystery, but he’s slowly winning fans over.

Hope Valley residents are getting used to having the telephone now, and although it’s supposed to be used for emergencies, it looks like it may be used for gossip as well.

The telephone isn’t the only new thing in Hope Valley, as the new Mountie Nathan Grant has been introduced as well.

Along with Nathan Grant came his niece Allie. Allie appears to be a bit of a stubborn troublemaker, but we know that Elizabeth will help get her taken care of. Hopefully, she won’t be caught skipping school to show off her new gambling techniques again.

Changes are coming to Hope Valley, and we can’t wait to see what else happens this season.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.