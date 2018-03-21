What time does Survivor come on? All the details about Ghost Island tonight

Wondering what time Survivor comes on tonight? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

This week’s Survivor: Ghost Island 2018 is titled A Diamond In the Rough and is Episode 5 of Season 36.

Is Survivor on tonight and what time is it on?

Yes! Survivor is on tonight, and airs at 8/7c on CBS.

What happens on this week’s Survivor?

The new episode is titled A Diamond in the Rough and according the description from CBS sees one castaway attempt to mend bridges after duping their tribe.

In the sneak peek below host Jeff Probst talks them through their latest reward challenge which will see them leap over tables, dismantle a pile of giant sandbags to reveal a lever.

That will then open a trap-door to release 60 smaller sandbags which they must get to the finish to hit three targets which will each reveal a flag. First to reveal all three flags wins.

The reward this week is coffee and pastries, and by the looks of the clip the teams are pretty excited by it! The winning tribe will also send someone from the losing tribe to Ghost Island.

Quick recap: What happened last week?

Brandan Shapiro, 41, from Herndon, Virginia, was eliminated last episode. That leaves 16 contestants in the game going into this week’s episode.

Last episode saw the Naviti tribe triumph over the Malolo tribe in both the Reward and the Immunity challenges.

Watch the Survivor: Ghost Island Episode 5 trailer: A Diamond In the Rough

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.