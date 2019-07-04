What time do the fireworks start tonight? How to watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2019

What time do the Macy’s fireworks start tonight? That’s probably one of the many questions you’re asking yourself this morning.

Each year, hundreds of cities across the U.S. put on a spectacular show in honor of our country’s independence.

However, one of the biggest and best takes place in New York at the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Start time for 2019 Macy’s fireworks

The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will take place tonight, Thursday, July, 4 from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

The fireworks display is expected to start at 9:25 p.m. ET and should last for about 25-30 minutes.

How to watch live

If you can’t make it in person to watch the 2019 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, don’t worry. You have plenty of other viewing options. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will be live in New York to air all of the festivities.

The show will be hosted by former Dancing with the Stars performer and current judge on NBC’s World of Dance Derek Hough. Hough will be partnered up with Grammy-award-winning artist Ciara.

Hough and Ciara will be joined by Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley, who are all scheduled to perform before the big fireworks display.

If you are going to be out and about, you can still catch every moment of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular streaming live online.

AMNY indicates NBC will host a live stream of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show in its entirety on its mobile app and NBCNewYork.com/live, starting at 8 p.m.

Have a great, safe and Happy 4th of July everyone.