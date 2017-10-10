What time are the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 on TV?

Tonight’s the night — the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 are finally here. The event, which has been running since 2006, promises to be the biggest to date.
Last year saw Drake’s Views take Album of the Year and All the Way up by Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared landing Track of the Year. Best New Hip Hop Artist went to Chance the Rapper.
What time are the Bet Hip Hop Awards on TV?
The awards start at 8/7c (8pm ET/PT) on BET and run for two hours ending at 10/9c. The event follows a Lip Sync Battle Hip Hop Special episode at 7/6c (7pm ET/PT).
Will it be worth watching?
Definitely! DJ Khaled, who last year won DJ of the Year, MVP of the Year and Hustler of the Year, will be returning as host. He took over from Snoop Dogg last year, and described being asked back as a “huge honor”.
Not only will he be hosting and performing, he’s also up for nine awards — Album of the Year, DJ of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collabo, Duo Or Group, Producer Of The Year, Hustler of the Year, MVP of the Year, and has two nominations for Single of the Year.
The event also features performances from Cardi B, Migos, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Flo Rida, T-Pain, Playboi Carti, Plies and more.
But they won’t be the only famous faces there for fans to catch a glimpse of, as plenty of others attended the ceremony including the nominees.
The event, which was filmed in Miami on October 6, will also feature a special tribute to Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, aka the King of Dirty Rap, who received the I Am Hip Hop Award, which was won by Snoop Dogg last year and Scarface the year before.
Who are the nominees?
DJ Khaled tops the nomination leaderboard along with Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B — who all had nine each going into the awards. It has already been revealed that Cardi B won Single of the Year with Bodak Yellow.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
“Bad And Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled – Grateful
Future – FUTURE
Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com
Best Mixtape
Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane – Droptopwop
Juicy J – Gas Face
Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley – My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper – “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee” (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”
Lecrae – “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” ft. A$AP Rocky
The BET Hip Hop Awards airs tonight at 8/7c on BET.