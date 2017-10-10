What time are the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 on TV?

Tonight’s the night — the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 are finally here. The event, which has been running since 2006, promises to be the biggest to date.

Last year saw Drake’s Views take Album of the Year and All the Way up by Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared landing Track of the Year. Best New Hip Hop Artist went to Chance the Rapper.

What time are the Bet Hip Hop Awards on TV?

The awards start at 8/7c (8pm ET/PT) on BET and run for two hours ending at 10/9c. The event follows a Lip Sync Battle Hip Hop Special episode at 7/6c (7pm ET/PT).

Will it be worth watching?

Definitely! DJ Khaled, who last year won DJ of the Year, MVP of the Year and Hustler of the Year, will be returning as host. He took over from Snoop Dogg last year, and described being asked back as a “huge honor”.

Not only will he be hosting and performing, he’s also up for nine awards — Album of the Year, DJ of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collabo, Duo Or Group, Producer Of The Year, Hustler of the Year, MVP of the Year, and has two nominations for Single of the Year.

The event also features performances from Cardi B, Migos, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Flo Rida, T-Pain, Playboi Carti, Plies and more.

But they won’t be the only famous faces there for fans to catch a glimpse of, as plenty of others attended the ceremony including the nominees.

The event, which was filmed in Miami on October 6, will also feature a special tribute to Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, aka the King of Dirty Rap, who received the I Am Hip Hop Award, which was won by Snoop Dogg last year and Scarface the year before.

Who are the nominees?

DJ Khaled tops the nomination leaderboard along with Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B — who all had nine each going into the awards. It has already been revealed that Cardi B won Single of the Year with Bodak Yellow.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year

“Bad And Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)

“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)

“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Future – FUTURE

Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

Complex.com

Hotnewhiphop.com

Theshaderoom.com

Worldstarhiphop.com

XXLMag.com

Best Mixtape

Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2

Gucci Mane – Droptopwop

Juicy J – Gas Face

Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley – My Moment

Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance The Rapper – “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee” (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”

Lecrae – “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $Ign

Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” ft. A$AP Rocky

The BET Hip Hop Awards airs tonight at 8/7c on BET.