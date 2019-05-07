What secret did Gibbs reveal to his team on NCIS?

The new NCIS episode revealed a Gibbs secret that fans of the show have known about for a while. The rest of the NCIS team wasn’t privy to all the information, though, as it had been Abby Sciuto (played by Pauley Perrette) who worked on evidence relating to that case.

During the new episode of the show, it was revealed that Judge Miles Deakin (Mike Farrell) was leading a network of people bent on vigilante justice.

Farrell had first appeared as Judge Deakin in the previous episode, where the NCIS team was taking part in a court case about poisoned ice cream. This time, he was back and attempting to have Gibbs killed for something from his past.

NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs has a lot of secrets in his past, many of which have been revealed over the years. One such secret involved how he dealt with the people responsible for the death of his family.

While the audience knew everything, that wasn’t the case for the rest of the NCIS team.

After #NCIS finds a secret government bank account that's funding a nationwide network of vigilante justice, the team must determine who is acting as judge and jury. Tuesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Mr9SVCO7aY — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 5, 2019

Gibbs reveals his secret to the NCIS team

The team suspected that Gibbs was withholding information within the case after an attempt was made on his life. McGee (Sean Murray) was tasked with confronting Gibbs about it.

McGee, Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) cornered Gibbs in an elevator to learn the truth. While he was unhappy about it, he finally shared some key information.

Gibbs told his team that he killed the man who killed his family. He also revealed that the judge was using that information against him in order to get him off the case.

This is a secret that has been a huge burden on Gibbs for a number of years, but it has also been a well-guarded secret by the main character of the show.

Having Gibbs’ secret revealed could lead to more drama down the road for the NCIS team. With just two episodes left in Season 22, there are a lot of directions that the writers could take this information.

It should lead to some dramatic moments as the NCIS season finale quickly approaches on May 21.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.