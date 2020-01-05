What Married at First Sight Couples are still together?

Season 10 of Married at First Sight premiered on New Year’s Day 2020 on Lifetime with five new couples and with that, many viewers have been wondering what happened to others who have wed on the show.

So far, there are nine complete seasons of MAFS and in that time, 29 couples have been married as they first get a good look at each other. Of those 29 couples, 19 chose to stay married on Decision Day and of them, only eight remain married to this day.

Married at First Sight remains to be a very popular show despite the fact that they only have a 27.6 percent success rate with the couples that they marry. Here are the couples who are still married as of December 2019.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Despite a rocky start, Jamie and Doug have become the perfect Married at First Sight Couple. They were married in Season 1 of the show and in March, they will be married 6 years.

The couple had the first Married at First Sight baby, Henley Grace Hehner in August 2017 and have another baby, a boy this time, on the way.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Ashley and Anthony had chemistry from the start, and that chemistry seems to still be going strong.

The couple, who were married on Season 5, just celebrated their third wedding anniversary in August. They also have a beautiful daughter, Mila, who was born in January 2019.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Despite viewers feeling that Shawniece and Jephte weren’t a good match due to Jephte’s introvert personality, they proved everyone wrong by staying together.

They were married during Season 6 and have a beautiful daughter, Laura. Based on their Instagram, this couple is happily married and they are totally committed to each other.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle and Bobby hit it off from the very beginning and are still going strong.

Married in Season 7 of the show, they have to be the only couple ever to go through eight weeks and never have a disagreement. Bobby even gave Danielle an actual proposal on Decision Day, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Oliva, in February 2019.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

You know a marriage will be successful when you learn how to cook to keep your spouse happy. That is exactly what Keith did for Kristine and they are still going strong to this day.

This couple was married in Season 8 and recently bought a house together.

Stephanie Sersen and A. J. Vollmoeller

Married in Season 8, Stephanie and A.J. had a lot of chemistry and communication issues.

Stephanie was the calm and cool partner while A. J. was a little more high strung. A. J. just wrote a book and is doing book tours with his wife by his side.

Opposites really do attract, because this MAFS couple is still making marriage look easy.

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

A surprise to most viewers is that Elizabeth and Jamie are still happily married.

Both have hot tempers and can be a bit fly at the mouth, but there is no denying the chemistry they both have had since they met in Season 9 of Married at First Sight.

The couple is living in California, still happily married.

Deonna McNeil and Greg Okotie

An instant fan favorite, Deonna and Greg are still happily married, despite Greg being Deonna’s first relationship in a decade.

Greg was patient in helping Deonna overcome her trust issues, and Deonna was patient in helping Greg overcome his “mansplaining”. This Married at First Sight couple has just started an apparel company together.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday 8/7c on Lifetime.