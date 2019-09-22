What is Zied smoking on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rebecca Parrot traveled to Tunisia to get closer to her much younger Muslim boyfriend Zied Hakimi. During her time there, we’ve seen and learned quite a bit about the country and the culture.

During multiple episodes of Before the 90 Days, Zied has been smoking something, both indoors and out and that has 90 Day Fiance viewers wanting to know what it is that Zied is seen smoking on the show.

In the scene where Rebecca causes a commotion by revealing her tattoos, she and Zied were smoking a hookah with his friends. In Tunisia, hookah is called Shisha and is popular among smokers in the country. It’s not uncommon for friends to get together to relax and smoke Shisha together in a cafe. Smoking sessions usually last around an hour.

A Shisha or hookah is a water pipe. It has a smoke chamber, a pipe, hose and a bowl where the tobacco is placed. Special flavored tobacco is burned in the bowl. The smoke passes through the water before being inhaled through a mouthpiece.

As far as what goes in the Shisha, or what is being smoked, a source close to Zied told Monsters & Critics exclusively that all they are smoking is flavored tobacco. It doesn’t give the smoker a high. Instead, Shisha smoking is said to be relaxing but sometimes can make a person feel dizzy or lightheaded.

There are health risks that come along with smoking a Shisha or hookah. It has been claimed that just one Shisha is the same as smoking 20 cigarettes. The Mayo Clinic claims Shisha smoking may still lead to certain cancers and can cause heart problems as well.

Shisha or hookah smoking has been popular in predominantly Muslim countries and has quickly been gaining popularity in the U.S., even though cigarette smoking has been on the decline.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.