What is the show NOS4A2 about? AMC hit series coming back for second season

A lot of fans are scared to get invested in a new television series because the chance of them finishing their story is a longshot. When it comes fo AMC’s NOS4A2, fans got good news that it will come back for a second season.

It might be time now to catch up on NOS4A2 because it ended up as one of the most popular new drama shows on cable this past season.

What is the show NOS4A2 about?

The title of the show is a major hint at what NOS4A2 is about.

As old-school horror fans know, Nosferatu was the original cinematic vampire. He was the first vampire in a movie, based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but the filmmakers were not allowed to use that name due to copyright concerns.

In the Joe Hill novel NOS4A2, which is the basis of the AMC television show, NOS4A2 is the license plate on the Rolls-Royce Wraith that the bad guy Charlie Manx drives.

As for Manx, he is a unique vampire. He does not live by drinking the blood of humans. He lives and remains young by living on the life force of children that he kidnaps and takes to his special Christmasland.

Charlie is able to travel anywhere in the country through “shortcuts,” which involves things like old bridges that don’t really exist anymore.

When a teenage girl from a broken family named Vic McQueen learns she can travel through these shortcuts as well, to find missing things, she catches the attention of Charlie Manx and he sets his sights on her.

THANK YOU for your beautiful novel, @joe_hill . Thank you for Charlie Manx, Bing Partridge, Maggie Leigh, Chris and Linda, and all the other wonderful characters. Thank you especially for Vic – my favorite fictional character ever. Such a pleasure playing in the #NOS4A2 sandbox. https://t.co/TYzfPwHoKJ — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) July 29, 2019

NOS4A2 Season 2

The first season of NOS4A2 ended last night on AMC with a fiery climax that saw the death of the father of Vic’s unborn child and Charlie in the hospital, aged horribly again.

NOS4A2 stars Heroes’ Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx and Ashley Cummings as Vic McQueen.

Based on the 2013 novel by Joe Hill, whose father is the iconic Stephen King, Jami O’Brien brought the AMC show to life. O’Brien previously worked on Fear the Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels for AMC.

The first season of NOS4A2 is available to watch on the AMC app for cable television subscribers.