What is the ‘boom boom room’ on Bachelor In Paradise?

During Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, viewers learned that there is a hidden room on the beach called the Boom Boom Room. This is a room that hasn’t been shared on television, so there are no hidden cameras located in there to capture footage of what happens there.

And during last night’s episode, it was the first time that viewers were introduced to this room, even though the show is in its sixth season.

The room was mentioned as Caelynn bragged about how happy she was with Connor that she was considering going into the Boom Boom Room with him later that night. And that’s when Dean decided to return, essentially blocking any chance of Connor to go in the room with her.

The look of a guy who’s only hours away from the Boom Boom Room & realizes it may not happen #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/PN6nr4X5cZ — Eliana✨ (@elianaxrachelx) September 4, 2019

But what is the room?

By all accounts, it sounds like it is a room where the contestants can go to literally hook up away from the cameras and the rest of the contestants. It can be compared to the Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette but without all the romantic fluff. That will come later, as the contestants have to choose between breaking up and going on a romantic overnight date.

In other words, it’s probably a room with a bed and some privacy.

When you find out there is a boom boom room in paradise #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/c4gwKekwFH — anamarie mcdaniel (@anamarietmcd) September 4, 2019

Connor and Caelynn: “we’re going in the boom boom room tonight”

Producers: “cue the cockblocker, bring in Dean” #BachelorInParadise — Arpita Venkatesh 🏳️‍🌈 (@orcalover93) September 4, 2019

Can we please never call it the boom boom room again, I beg of you #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/bZ6iiRLPwH — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) September 4, 2019

Needless to say, the news of the Boom Boom Room didn’t sit well with every viewer. However, since engagements are often the goal of Bachelor In Paradise, it only makes sense for couples to get the chance to spend some time together away from the cameras and see if they have that connection in bed as well. As Hannah Brown previously revealed on The Bachelorette, the contestants do have sex but they just don’t really talk about it.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.