What is John Graham’s net worth after Venmo sale? The Bachelorette contestant has several ventures

John Graham introduced himself to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette this past Monday and through conversation, he revealed that he was one of the original team members for the financial app, Venmo.

While Becca may not have known what the app is, it’s one that helps people easily transfer money instead of doing separate checks. While Becca has her fair share of guys to choose from, including NFL players, it sounds like Graham could be the wealthiest of them all.

Graham hasn’t talked about his money on this season of The Bachelorette thus far and he doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who wants to be defined by his personal wealth.

However, when he revealed that he was one of the original founders of Venmo, people’s ears perked up. So, what is John Graham’s net worth? Well, he hasn’t been too open about his finances, but there are a few things we do know.

Graham was the fifth person hired to Venmo, so it’s possible that he was one of the original engineers on the app. According to Pop Sugar, the company was sold to Braintree back in 2012 for a reported $26.2 million.

Even though John was the fifth person hired, that’s not to say that the company was just five people. It’s also not know how the money was distributed, but it’s possible that he got at least $1 million in his pocket from the sale.

In addition, he’s working as a product engineer at The Fin Exploration Company these days, which means he could be pulling in a six-figure salary each year. It’s possible this could even be higher given his experience.

But there’s more. John Graham is also the creator of the drawing app Teleportante, which could be giving him some passive income. In addition, he could be an investor in various start-up companies, as he has experience in the start-up environment. Plus, he lives and works in San Francisco, which means he could have his finger on the pulse in regards to exciting new business ventures.

His total net worth remains to be seen — but one thing’s for sure, it’s unlikely to be at the low end of the scale.

