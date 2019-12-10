What in the MMR is going on in Angela Deem’s Botox scene on 90 Day Fiance?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One of the funniest scenes from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance was when Angela Deem was shown in a doctor’s office, receiving what looked to be Botox in her face. Upon closer look, it may not have been Botox in that bottle.

Props go to the eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger and podcast extraordinaire @fraudedbytlc, who was first to notice and share a screenshot of the bottle used during Angela Deem’s Botox scene.

It looks like the whole thing may have been a re-enactment, and a sloppy one at that, because when viewers paused the scene, the injectable prescription bottle clearly said “Measles Mumps Rubella Vaccine” right on the label.

Angela’s screaming also had a few 90 Day Fiance viewers take notice because receiving Botox injections isn’t supposed to hurt like that. Many commented on the size of the needles being used in the scene as wrong as well.

“Ummm definitely not the correct syringe either haha!! That thing is huge,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “So its not Botox? and why MMR in the face no less?”

Some fans suggested that perhaps TLC might be trolling the fans with Angela’s Botox scene since there were so many things that didn’t make sense.

As for whether or not Angela really did have the cosmetic procedure done, we’re going with yes. More than likely, the scene that is causing such a stir was a re-enactment.

As most know, often in reality TV, the scenes are real but need to be reshot for TV to have things look right (or in this case, wrong) for airing.

At least one photo that Angela Deem shared recently on Instagram shows her looking much younger. Of course, that could also be from the use of filters since it’s not rare for those on the TLC series to use them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.