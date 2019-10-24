What happens to the dog on A Million Little Things? Does Colin die?

A Million Little Things shared previews for next week’s episode and Colin is missing. He is Gary’s (played by James Roday) dog on the show, and he means a lot to him.

Things have been rocky between Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary for a few episodes. When she found out that Eric (Jason Ritter) had her brother’s heart, something changed in her. She has been scatter-brained and unreachable. Gary is concerned about her and when he goes to find her, he realizes that she is running to Eric instead of him.

Next week, the dog on A Million Little Things goes missing. Maggie appears to have let him out while she wasn’t paying attention. Gary is frantic about Colin being gone, and it looks like the search for him will be intense. This, coupled with the tension in their relationship, leaves fans wondering if this could be the beginning of the end for Gary and Maggie’s relationship.

What happens to the dog on A Million Little Things remains to be seen. There have been some spoilers and rumors floating around that Colin may end up dead after escaping, leaving Gary to have some major issues with Maggie moving forward.

A death this season has been teased and Colin’s is being speculated. Does the dog on A Million Little Things count? It is possible, especially if they are going for a life-altering moment between Maggie and Gary. While it looks like this may be a plausible expectation for what happens next week, nothing has been confirmed.

Colin may be the casualty of A Million Things, or he may turn up. Gary will have to face a lot of different things moving forward, including whether he stays with Maggie or chooses to end things.

Will the dog on A Million Little Things be killed or will he turn up?

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.