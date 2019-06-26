What happened to the Chrisley & Company Department Store?

Todd Chrisley has become a household name since Chrisley Knows Best debuted on the USA network. Alongside his wife and kids, viewers have been laughing at his parenting style and silly antics.

Since the debut of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley has tried his hand at various business ventures. Early on, there was some discussion about a Chrisley & Company Department Store. It was talked about a lot at the beginning of the series and now, they don’t speak about it at all.

Initially, the idea behind the store was something that was different than the cookie cutter department store. Todd Chrisley wanted a legacy for his family, and while the reality show was just getting him started, he thought fashion was the way to go.

While filming Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley talked about signing a lease for the store, looked at merchandise to fill it, and even reportedly signed a lease. While all looked like Chrisley & Company Department Store was a go, things didn’t pan out that way.

It appears that despite the business venture being mentioned on Chrisley Knows Best, it never took off. Chrisley & Company Department Store was never opened despite all of the efforts. This isn’t surprising though, as a few other businesses that were featured and mentioned haven’t opened or been made available either.

