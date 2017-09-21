What happened to Preston Roberts from Mountain Men?

Mountain Men star Preston Roberts left fans of the show stunned when he passed away earlier this year.

The Season 6 finale includes the last ever scenes he filmed for the History series.

Preston died on July 24 not long after being diagnosed with cancer.

He had only recently helped nurse his wife Kathleen back to health from the disease.

A tumor was found on his liver not long before he passed away, which was found to be inoperable.

However, it caused complications in his body, preventing oxygen and blood flow.

The tumor caused his body to shut down three weeks after he was diagnosed.

He was laid to rest in an emotional celebration of life the weekend after he passed away.

Longtime friend and Mountain Men co-star set up a gofundme page in his honor, which recently topped $110,000 — more than four times the original goal.

All money raised is going to Preston’s wife Kathleen and his family.

The two-hour Mountain Men season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on History.