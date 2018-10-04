What happened to Otis on Chicago Fire? Did Stella die on the first part of the One Chicago crossover?

Tonight was the much anticipated triple crossover of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. By the time the first show was over, Otis was shaken to his very core

The first show up was Chicago Fire and the team had to head out for what might have been the biggest fire they had ever faced.

A downtown high rise was on fire, the fire was on the 20th floor and one of the elevators was jammed. The big fire caused Chrif Boden to tell his troops that they were, in fact, going to war.

What happened to Otis on Chicago Fire?

Everyone heading out to fight the fire knew that this was not going to be an easy battle to win and there might be casualties.

That is where Otis came in.

The crossover starts when Jay Halstead shows up and tells the crew that his dad lives on the 23rd floor and that puts them in the position to have to save someone they know.

However, after they find it empty, Otis points out that Jay’s dad wasn’t the only person missing. Otis realizes that there is also a woman and her baby unaccounted for.

While Jay is searching the building for his dad, it is Otis who sets out to try to find and save the woman and her baby. When he finds them, he realizes that the two are in the elevator that is jammed.

Being the hero that he is, Otis gets into the elevator once it is back functional again — but it is too late. Both the mother and her baby have died when he finds them.

This is arguably the most horrific thing that any rescue worker could find and it is to the credit of actor Yuri Sardarov that he plays the part perfectly. It was horrific and tragic and Otis is filled with so much shock and grief that it was almost too much to handle.

Did Stella die on Chicago Fire?

However, while Otis was shaken by these deaths, Stella might have suffered the most.

Once the firefighters think that they have everyone out of the building they set out to find and rescue a boy who is still trapped on the floor. The firefighters find an unconscious woman and then they decide to go out the window.

The problem is that, by this time, Stella has passed out from the smoke. With Hermann losing a friend in a fire, he is really shaken up by this as well. By the end of Chicago Fire, Stella was rushed to the hospital and her fate will be decided on Chicago Med.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.