What happened to Noah on Chicago Med? April’s brother has vanished

Actor Roland Buck III as Noah Sexton on Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: NBC

Noah Sexton hasn’t been seen much on the Chicago Med cast. In fact, he hasn’t appeared on screen since the episode titled “Be My Better Half.”

Played by actor Roland Buck III, the character of Noah Sexton is actually the younger brother of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). He also dated Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) on the show.

During the Season 4 premiere of Chicago Med, there was a big storyline about Reese and her time at the hospital. DiPillo left the show on that night, with the character of Sarah sending Noah to get her things and a case log from Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

What happened to Noah Sexton on Chicago Med cast?

As with most medical shows like this one, there are a lot of recurring characters that tend to take a seat on the bench from time to time. That is the case with Noah Sexton, who had some subplots in prior episodes but was never considered one of the main characters.

Noah has appeared in episodes during each of the four seasons of Chicago Med, but there are often gaps in his screen time. He will pop up for a few consecutive episodes, typically during important moments for his sister, April, but then fades into the background of the ensemble cast.

That includes appearing in episodes where April is faced with difficult choices, like reporting her brother for mistakes made while treating patients.

Fear not, Chicago Med fans, because Noah Sexton wasn’t killed off or anything. He has an important backstory, as April sacrificed her own career choices, at the time, in order to help Noah make it through medical school.

Maybe he is off living with Sarah Reese now, with the potential to return for more episodes later.

Actor Roland Buck III hasn’t been sitting at home. He appeared with Chris Rock and Adam Sandler in the Netflix film, The Week Of, and is currently working on the TV movie, College.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.