What happened to Maya on Hawaii Five-0?

By Shaunee Flowers

16th March 2019 4:44 PM ET

The latest episode of Hawaii Five-0 had the team investigating the murder of a local street artist named Brikz but the biggest question of the episode was what happened to Maya.

Hawaii Five-0 viewers wondered about Maya after Season 9, episode 19 titled Pupuhi ka he’e o kai uli aired. Right at the end of the episode, we see Natano sitting in Maya’s old bedroom and he is clearly distraught.

Then, Junior Reigns comes into the room and sees his dad upset and drinking before taking a moment to comfort him.

What happened to Maya?

This moment on Hawaii Five-0 left viewers wondering what happened to Maya because it wasn’t explained at all during the episode.

In fact, the moment came about right at the end, making it look like the series is setting up a future storyline for Natano and Junior.

What we do know is that Junior Reyes had a sister named Maya but she died. That death was first talked about during Season 8, episode 20 titled He lokomaika’i ka manu o Kaiona, which translates to kind is the bird of Kaiona.

It’s not clear exactly how Junior’s sister Maya died, or when, but her death definitely haunts her father, Natano Reigns.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.