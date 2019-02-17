Actress Lauren Cohan as Maggie on The Walking Dead cast. Pic credit: AMC

Viewers still ask what happened to Maggie on The Walking Dead cast. The reason for that question is that the end of Maggie’s story was left very open, causing TWD fans to wonder if she may end up returning to the AMC series.

During the same episode where it appeared that Rick Grimes had died, Maggie Greene vanished from view as well. It was a big turn in the show as actress Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and actor Andrew Lincoln (Rick) moved on to other projects.

For Cohan, she decided to take on the opportunity of starring in an ABC show of her own. Called Whiskey Cavalier, it involves an FBI agent teaming up with a CIA agent to take down bad guys. It has received a lot of cross-promotion on AMC, helping Cohan jump-start a new phase of her acting career.

Where is Maggie on The Walking Dead?

The character of Maggie had long-sought revenge against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for murdering her husband, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). It has been a theme of her character and when the surviving groups defeated Negan and his Saviors, she appeared very close to getting resolution — r ight up until Rick saved Negan’s life.

Maggie briefly took over a leadership role at Hilltop, only to realize that she would rather seek out safety for her son, Hershel. Naming her baby Hershel was a nod to her father, who had been played by actor Scott Wilson. The veteran actor passed away in October.

So, where is Maggie now? She is off with Georgie, helping to lead a new group of survivors. She may also have had interactions with Rick, who didn’t actually die when he blew up the bridge. Georgie could return to the show a bit later.

While there are still going to be questions about what happened to Maggie on The Walking Dead, the good news is that the character has still survived.

The writers didn’t kill off Maggie, leaving it open for Lauren Cohan to return in the future. If Whiskey Cavalier doesn’t do well for her, it could certainly be a possibility.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.