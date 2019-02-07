What happened to Lance from Moonshiners?

Lance Waldroup is a man’s man times 1000 on Moonshiners. Pic credit: Discovery

Lance Waldroup from Discovery hit series Moonshiners is a bearded mystery wrapped in…camo?

The native of North Carolina clearly likes the outdoor life — toting and firing guns, making the shine and hunting the critters.

Nothing unusual for a strapping fellow from this neck of the woods.

But fans are asking, where is Lance this season and what is he up to?

Of late, Lance is using his Facebook account to buy and sell personal possessions like an Xbox and a Jeep.

His Twitter feed is quiet and he has posted just a few items — all from 2017.

There’s even a Reddit thread devoted to Lance, but it veers into unkind commentary speculating about the veracity of the series overall.

Discovery has a desription of Lance:

From an early age, Lance has been a force of careful consideration and reason in his family’s ‘shining operation. A true business renaissance man, Lance handles security, bootlegging, research, and development. Last season, Lance’s inventive moonshine recipes helped Mark and Jeff get a leg up on their competition. Lance’s hard work paid off as Jeff and Mark made him an equal share partner.

We also know that Lance’s father is seventh generation moonshiner Jeff Waldroup, who is partnered with Mark Ramsey and his son Lance. In 2013, his dad was inducted into the Moonshiners Hall of Fame.

The father and son had been on Moonshiners since season 2. However, Lance has yet to make an appearance in the eighth season of the series. With that said, both are still listed on the show’s website.

Lance and one of his dogs from 2017. Pic credit: Lance Waldroup/Facebook

There are no 2019 posts on Lance’s socials, and his timeline feed is loaded with pictures from 2017 of Lance and one of his dogs which shows he really loved his animals.

Monsters and Critics reached out to the production company for Moonshiners and Lance’s dad Jeff to get the most up-to-date information on Lance, so please check back and we will let you know where he is and what the series plans are for this fan favorite!

Moonshiners airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on Discovery.