What happened to Kono on Hawaii Five-0? The real reason Grace Park left the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

While Grace Park left Hawaii Five-0 as Kono Kalakaua in 2017, many fans are still wondering what happened to the popular actress.

Here is a look at why Park left the show and what happened to Kono.

Grace Park and Hawaii Five-0

Grace Park left Hawaii Five-0 in 2017 for one big reason and it was unfortunate.

Both Grace Park and Daniel Dae-Kim were main cast members on Hawaii Five-0 and were very popular. However, they looked at getting pay raises to put them on the same level as their white male co-stars and reportedly did not get them.

The final offer from CBS was reportedly 10-15 percent less than Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

As a result, both actors left the series.

Grace told TV Line, “there were a number of factors spanning the show that affected the non-renewal of my contract…[I’m] grateful for the lessons learned…[but I did] what was best for my integrity.”

This was all about equality in pay for minorities and females on television and when they were shown they were not worth as much as their male white co-stars, they both chose to leave the show.

What happened to Kono on Hawaii Five-0?

That is what happened to Grace Park, but what happened to Kono on Hawaii Five-0? What was the storyline that wrote her off the show?

Kono was a member of the Hawaii Five-0 task force and was an expert sniper. She was one of their most important members.

While Grace Park left the show amidst controversy, Kono left as a true hero. Kono chose to leave the Hawaii Five-0 task force to head out to stop a sex trafficking ring that was taking place around the United States.

The last time that Kono was seen was on a plane headed off on her new life’s mission.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Friday nights on CBS at 8/7c.