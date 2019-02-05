What happened to Kirpa’s chin on The Bachelor?

Kirpa’s chin stole the show during last night’s episode. Pic credit: ABC

Kirpa may not have gotten much airtime on The Bachelor, but her chin appeared to steal the show last night. All of a sudden, Kirpa was sporting a bandage on her chin and wrapping on her hand, but nothing had been revealed on the show.

Soon, viewers were asking what happened to Kirpa and why didn’t we see it? ABC decided to share some deleted footage, showing Kirpa at the emergency room.

After slipping on wet rocks as she was trying to take a photo, she ended up with 5 stitches on her chin and a sprained wrist.

See the clip below.

On Twitter, Kirpa handled everything with a sense of humor, revealing that the bandage on her chin wasn’t her best look.

Many viewers also guessed that she was literally fighting the other ladies for Colton’s attention, but she didn’t reveal any details on her Twitter account about what happened.

It’s possible she can’t reveal anything in regard to content on The Bachelor due to her contract, meaning she couldn’t explain what had happened to her followers.

Not my best look 😂 https://t.co/RIXq72gxk4 — Kirpa Sudick (@KirpaSudick) February 5, 2019

You got meeee https://t.co/wzQ3snb4th — Kirpa Sudick (@KirpaSudick) February 5, 2019

If it had been a fight with one of the other ladies, producers would have capitalized on it. But it appears that the slip and fall happened when the cameras were not around. Since the fall had nothing to do with Colton Underwood, producers probably didn’t think it needed to be added to the overall show.

Well, they were wrong, as everyone wanted to know what happened with Kirpa’s chin, resulting in them releasing the unseen footage on YouTube. Good thing she’s alright and hopefully, she had a chance to talk to Colton Underwood about the incident.

