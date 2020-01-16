Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Criminal Minds is in the midst of its final season with the third episode of Episode 15.

While the BAU is hunting down The Chameleon and JJ is in the middle of an interesting relationship with Spencer, there are many fans wondering if old faces might show up to say goodbye.

While it was already revealed that Derek Morgan will not return for the final season due to his FBI commitments, here is a look at what fans missing Hotch need to know.

What happened to Hotch on Criminal Minds?

There is no chance that Hotch returns to Criminal Minds for its final season.

While Hotch was the leader of this team and one of the most important characters on the show for many years, the character was written off the show for ominous reasons.

Read More Criminal Minds spoilers: Final season premiere night bringing back two major stars

Thomas Gibson — the actor who played Hotch on Criminal Minds for over 11 seasons — received a suspension after just two episodes in Season 12.

The reason for his suspension was a reported altercation with a writer-producer on the set. According to Gibson, the two had an argument concerning creative differences on an episode the actor was directing.

“I feel like it took years to make a good reputation and a minute to damage it,” Gibson told People. “He came into that room and started coming towards me. As he brushed past me, my foot came up and tapped him on the leg. If I hadn’t moved, he would have run into me. We had some choice words.”

That was Gibson’s side of the story.

However, Shemar Moore (who played Derek Morgan) had an interesting comment where he said the “gossip is real.”

“I’ll just say this: I believe in karma. Good things happen to good people. Honest people. Hard-working people. Humble people. People who believe in basic goodness. … Treat people how you expect them to treat you.”

So, how did Criminal Minds handle it? How did Hotch leave the series?

The character of Hotch chose to leave the Behavioral Analysis Unit and enter Witness Protection after Peter Lewis — a.k.a. Mr. Scratch — began stalking his son, Jack.

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.