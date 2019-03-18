18th March 2019 8:36 AM ET

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast returned with a new episode on Sunday night. The episode, called “Till Death Do Us Part,” had a lot of viewers asking what happened to Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles?

The character of Assistant Director Owen Granger was played by Miguel Ferrer. For 115 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, Ferrer received acting credits from the show. Unfortunately, Ferrer died on January 19, 2017, as Season 8 of the show was playing out on CBS.

Due to what happened off-screen, the character of Granger had to be written out of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Ferrer still appeared in episodes after his death, as some of them had already been filmed.

Actor Miguel Ferrer, best known for roles in NCIS and Twin Peaks, has died, manager says. https://t.co/ScDkBoSQ1I pic.twitter.com/CrMDPABQf4 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 19, 2017

What happened to Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Rather than just kill off the character of Assistant Director Owen Granger, the NCIS: Los Angeles writers gave Miguel Ferrer a fitting send-off. In an episode called “Old Tricks” from Season 8, Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) traveled to a hospital to check on Granger, who had been stabbed in a previous episode.

When Hetty arrived to see how her friend Owen was doing, she was told by a nurse that, “I’m afraid he’s gone.” Only, that wasn’t the end of the scene, as the nurse went on to state that, “One minute he was here, and the next minute he wasn’t. He pulled out his IV and walked out.” Hetty would also discover that Owen had left her a note about taking care of some unfinished business.

As far as the timeline for NCIS: Los Angeles goes, Assistant Director Owen Granger is still out there in the world. While the character won’t return, since Miguel Ferrer has passed away, he is always going to remain a very memorable NCIS: Los Angeles cast member.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.