What happened to Gabe from Alaskan Bush People?

Earlier this year Gabe Brown from Alaskan Bush People became increasingly active on Instagram — but then he suddenly disappeared.

Fans were left asking what had happened, and fears grew after his vanishing act back in August came just days after he posted a cryptic post suggesting he had decided to quit Alaskan Bush People.

It also came not long after he posted messages suggesting he was suffering from a broken heart, some of which were later deleted.

After rumors started spreading that something bad may have happened, his sister Rain took to Instagram not long after to reveal that he had gone swimming with his phone and then lost it — and was not dead “despite popular belief”.

READ: Why do people think Alaskan Bush People is fake?

More than a month and a half has passed since then and questions have again started to be raised about whether something has happened to Gabe.

However, we have good news for fans — he is in alive and well! The Alaskan Bush People star has been regularly appearing in sister Rain’s Snapchat videos over recent days and weeks. Here are some stills and clips which have been posted on social media…

Fotos recentes de Gabe ,Rainy e BIRD no Snapchat de Rainy Posted by Matt Brown fã page on Friday, October 13, 2017

Gabe😂 Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Monday, September 11, 2017

Gabe and Bird both often feature in Rain’s Snapchat videos, with the trio all currently living with their parents at a property in Beverly Hills which they are staying in while mom Ami undergoes treatment for cancer. It’s thought the other children may be staying elsewhere.

Here’s Bam Bam pictured out and about yesterday, with the picture thought to have been taken in Savannah, Georgia:

#alaskanbushpeople #bam A post shared by sephalmighty (@sephalmighty) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Rain recently revealed the family were “hopeful” about her mom’s future as she starts a second round of chemotherapy. It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a new season of Alaskan Bush People — but here’s the latest on a potential Season 8.