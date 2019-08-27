What happened to Dean on Bachelor In Paradise?

Dean Unglert decided that he wasn’t feeling the romance he had started with Caelynn Miller-Keyes during Bachelor In Paradise. Within the first couple of minutes, Dean took Caelynn aside and told her that he wasn’t feeling their relationship, and he wanted to leave.

He ended up walking away from the show on Caelynn’s birthday, despite spending the day doing all kinds of cute things for her.

On Twitter, fans slammed Dean for leaving the show and breaking Caelynn’s heart without giving her a hint that he wasn’t feeling it.

this confirms dean only went on BIP so he could shower in an actual shower #BachelorInParadise — reality show whore (@bachelorbiotch) August 28, 2019

It didn’t take long for people to question why Dean would even come on Bachelor In Paradise if he weren’t looking for love.

If Dean doesn’t want to be in a relationship why did he even come here?? #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/Htwz1XYaRN — Kellie (@kellieemonahan) August 28, 2019

You mean Dean is still trash and came on the show with zero intention of finding love? #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/b9Lin5Jq6d — ambermshuster (@ambershuster) August 28, 2019

Luckily, Caelynn didn’t let Dean’s exit slow her down. The next day, Conner Saeli joined the group on Bachelor In Paradise after Chris and Krystal’s wedding, where the two of them met and kissed. Soon, she found herself making out with Connor during their steamy date.

Caelynn crying over Dean then seeing Connor S.#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/LRKuiSNGig — Reality Tweetz (@BachTweetz) August 28, 2019

But it sounds like Caelynn’s romance with Connor will soon be questioned, as a blast from the past comes back to get her. In the preview for next week’s episode, Dean comes back to paradise with his mustache shaved. He comes back and tells Caelynn that he made a mistake.

It’s uncertain what Caelynn ends up doing, but she may have used Connor to get over Dean quickly. However, he was only gone for a few days, and he broke up with her on her birthday, so those are feelings that Caelynn may not be able to ignore.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold with Dean coming back to paradise to fight for love.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.