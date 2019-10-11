What happened to Danny on Hawaii Five-0: Where is Scott Caan?

The third episode for this season of Hawaii Five-0 aired tonight and ended with McGarrett preparing to offer Quinn a spot with the Five-0 when the military police showed up to arrest her.

However, instead of getting excited about where the story was going next, fans jumped online to ask where Danny was.

What happened to Danny on Hawaii Five-0?

Honestly, people asking this question are either new viewers to Hawaii Five-0, people who don’t pay attention to the show, or fans who just want to add to the ongoing meme of “where is Danny?”

Nothing.

This is just part of Scott Caan’s deal to portray Danny on the popular police procedural.

This actually goes all the way back to 2015 — four long years ago. Here is what Scott Caan said in 2015 about why he misses so many episodes of Hawaii Five-0 during each season (this isn’t new).

“I do five episodes less than [series star] Alex [O’Loughlin],” said Caan, who lives in Los Angeles while the show shoots in Hawaii. “I just do a couple episodes less so I can come home to see my family and stuff. They were cool about it so we just all came to that.”

Caan also said that he didn’t like to live in Hawaii because he is used to the California lifestyle. In an interview with Chelsea Handler, he said:

“Everything is very slow-motion. I pick up the cup and they … slowly pick up the cup. Everything is too relaxed for me. I like to hustle and there is no hustle there.”

The producers of Hawaii Five-0 knew that Caan didn’t like to live in Hawaii and wanted to spend time with his family, which include young children, so they gave him the breaks to go back home often and in those cases he misses episodes.

Scott Caan is not going anywhere right now, so fans don’t have to worry about Danny on Hawaii Five-0. Just remember, in the future, he will miss episodes, so don’t worry about him leaving like Jorge Garcia did.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.