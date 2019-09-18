What happened to Clay and Nicole on Bachelor In Paradise: Where was he on the finale?

Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar ended their relationship on the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise. While Clay wanted to try a relationship outside of Mexico, Nicole couldn’t move on with him unless she heard those three little words after just a few weeks of dating.

While the relationship ended with Nicole walking away from Clay on the beach, fans are now wondering why the two weren’t at the reunion. As it turns out, they were there and Nicole even filmed a hot-seat segment. However, for some reason, ABC decided to cut it out.

First and foremost, congratulations to my amazing friends and TV family who found love in Paradise. ❤️ This is what Paradise is all about. We put our lives on hold for the chance of finding someone who completes us. Yes, this show accelerates every relationship — pic.twitter.com/q5jwxDMvlX — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) September 18, 2019

Even Nicole was convinced she was going to be on the show until the episode was slowly coming to an end and Chris Harrison had yet to introduce Peter Weber as the next Bachelor.

I think they cut my hot seat 🥺 — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) September 18, 2019

If you missed the dramatic breakup, you can watch below.

But just because Clay and Nicole didn’t get a chance to update fans on the Bachelor In Paradise finale doesn’t mean they don’t have things to say.

Clay, who wanted to try and pursue a relationship with Nicole outside of the show, revealed on Instagram that he wished nothing but the best for Nicole as the two continued to move in different directions.

Nicole’s approach, however, was different. On Twitter, she released a few tweets indicating that she had not gotten the best of the situation. She also hinted that she was worthy of everything he had to offer, including those three little words.

Ladies, we don’t have to put up with anything less than wonderful. We are worthy of someone’s complete and all-encompassing respect, time, love, honesty, and energy. — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) September 18, 2019

When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it. — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) September 18, 2019

I went into this experience with my heart wide open. I knew I could be setting myself up for heartache. But if there’s anything The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise has taught me, it’s that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for. I don’t regret a single moment. — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) September 18, 2019

Nicole also pointed out that she felt Clay was stringing her along, knowing full well that he didn’t want a relationship with her. We should note that Bachelor In Paradise is filmed over a month in Mexico and Clay and Nicole weren’t together from day 1.

Many fans support Clay in his decision to not get engaged to Nicole after knowing her for just a few weeks, but Nicole wanted everything or nothing.

Bachelor In Paradise will return next summer.