What happened to DeOrr Kunz? People Magazine Investigates probes 2-year-old’s disappearance

This week People Magazine Investigates spotlights the case of DeOrr Kunz Jr., the two-year-old boy who went missing from a campsite in 2015 and has not been seen since.

The story of DeOrr’s disappearance made national news when he went missing from a campsite in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho.

He was on an isolated camping trip with his father DeOrr Kunz Sr., his mother Jessica Mitchell, Mitchell’s grandfather Robert Walton and his fishing partner Isaac Reinwand.

On the morning he went missing his mom and dad say they took him to the general store to pick up some snacks and then went to look for a good fishing spot. His dad says they walked about 50 yards when he saw some minnows in the water and went back to fetch his son so he could see them. It was then they found he was not in his chair and not with his grandfather.

They immediately reported him missing and within an hour a huge search operation was under way with police officers and divers combing a two mile radius. Over the next couple of days the large police presence was boosted by over 200 volunteers who searched the area without any sign of DeOrr.

During the initial investigation all four adults who were with DeOrr were named as persons of interest, with police pointing to inconsistencies in their accounts. But with no evidence the case soon went cold and has remained so since.

However, his family continue the search to this day and the local sheriff department said in the summer of 2017 that they would restart the investigation from scratch.

This week’s People Magazine Investigates episode is titled Where Is Baby DeOrr?. He remains missing at the time of writing.

People Magazine Investigates airs on Mondays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.