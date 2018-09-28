What happened to April on Grey’s Anatomy: Where did the long-time fan favorite go?

Actress Sarah Drew portrayed April Kepner on the hit AMC series Grey’s Anatomy for 10 seasons but fans said goodbye to her at the end of last season.
The good news is that April didn’t die on Grey’s Anatomy and ended up leaving on her own terms. Here is a look at why April is not around for Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy.
What happened to April on Grey’s Anatomy?
Near the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 14, Matthew ended up in the ER after a car accident. While in the hospital, he mentions that April was with him and wonders how she is.
The problem is that no one knew where April was and many fans of Grey’s Anatomy thought that she might end up dying as the latest in a long line of tragedies on the series.
Thank you @ouafae_japril for putting together this beautiful April collage.☺️☺️ It’s hard to say goodbye to characters I’ve played. It always feels like a little death, but this is different. I’ve lived with April nine months out of the year every year for nine years. She’s a part of me. I’m a part of her. Saying goodbye to her is big and deep and sad and beautiful and joyous. Its all the feelings mashed up into one. Because I’ve spent so much time with her, advocating for her, investing in her journey, she feels like a real person to me. She’s been through a lot of joy and a lot of pain, and I’ve felt that joy and that pain while playing those scenes. Her stories have made their way deep into my soul. So it is hard to let her go. She has taught me about courage, about taking a leap no matter what anyone else says. She has taught me about resilience. She was fired twice and then came back twice with her whole heart ready to throw herself into whatever was put in front of her with no resentment or anger. She lived through unspeakable pain and fought to heal not only herself but her marriage as well. She was beautifully flawed and unapologetic about needing to work through her pain in whatever way was necessary. I admire her courage. I admire her fighting spirit. I admire her ability to speak her mind regardless of what people think of her. And I admire her compassion and empathy. April’s faith journey has been especially important to me. It’s been my great joy to tell an honest story about an authentic, multi-faceted, complicated person of faith with a deeply felt faith journey. April’s journey has made an impact on so many, and it’s been my great privilege to hear their stories and know that through her, I’ve been able to meet people in their own suffering and to offer some comfort to them… to take away 1/60th of their pain (did you catch that reference?). This is truly why I love being an actor. To remind people that they are not alone. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes and our incredible team of writers for giving me the opportunity not only to tell this story, but also to participate intimately in the development of her journey.
Owen found April unconscious in a ravine near the scene of the accident and the doctors believed that they might lose her. While there was a pulse, they had to shock her repeatedly to strengthen it.
Thankfully for those who love her, April woke up fully functional.
Despite this, April chose to leave the hospital. The Season 15 finale took place a few weeks after the accident and she chose to quit Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and said she was going to do God’s Work.
The resulted in her working with homeless communities and providing medical care to those in need. Matthew also proposed to April and they married on the spot for a happy ending.
What happened to Arizona on Grey’s Anatomy?
April wasn’t the only long-time character to leave Grey’s Anatomy either this season.
Jessica Capshaw, who had been on the series for nine years as Arizona, also departed the series. Once again, it was a character making a life change.
Arizona moved to New York City with her daughter Sofia in order to be close to her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez). Could there be a reunion? Fans can dream, can’t they?
Shonda Rhimes wished both actresses the best and thanked them for the years of memories.
I will never stop being grateful for the chance to work with @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw. In April and Arizona, they created powerful unforgettable characters. ❤️ #GreysAnatomy #TGIT
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.