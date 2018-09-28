What happened to April on Grey’s Anatomy: Where did the long-time fan favorite go?

Actress Sarah Drew portrayed April Kepner on the hit AMC series Grey’s Anatomy for 10 seasons but fans said goodbye to her at the end of last season.

The good news is that April didn’t die on Grey’s Anatomy and ended up leaving on her own terms. Here is a look at why April is not around for Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy.

What happened to April on Grey’s Anatomy?

Near the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 14, Matthew ended up in the ER after a car accident. While in the hospital, he mentions that April was with him and wonders how she is.

The problem is that no one knew where April was and many fans of Grey’s Anatomy thought that she might end up dying as the latest in a long line of tragedies on the series.

Owen found April unconscious in a ravine near the scene of the accident and the doctors believed that they might lose her. While there was a pulse, they had to shock her repeatedly to strengthen it.

Thankfully for those who love her, April woke up fully functional.

Despite this, April chose to leave the hospital. The Season 15 finale took place a few weeks after the accident and she chose to quit Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and said she was going to do God’s Work.

The resulted in her working with homeless communities and providing medical care to those in need. Matthew also proposed to April and they married on the spot for a happy ending.

What happened to Arizona on Grey’s Anatomy?

April wasn’t the only long-time character to leave Grey’s Anatomy either this season.

Jessica Capshaw, who had been on the series for nine years as Arizona, also departed the series. Once again, it was a character making a life change.

Arizona moved to New York City with her daughter Sofia in order to be close to her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez). Could there be a reunion? Fans can dream, can’t they?

Shonda Rhimes wished both actresses the best and thanked them for the years of memories.

I will never stop being grateful for the chance to work with @sarahdrew and @JessicaCapshaw. In April and Arizona, they created powerful unforgettable characters. ❤️ #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 18, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.