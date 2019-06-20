What happened to Alex and Simon from Real Housewives of New York City?

WIth new episodes of Real Housewives of New York City airing, some fans have started to miss older stars. Many are wondering what happened to Alex and Simon from Real Housewives New York City?

Well, they seem to be doing fine out of New York and moving on with their own lives.

In an interview with Home & Design, Alex McCord said that she and her husband Simon left both the Real Housewives franchise and New York — and the United States, as well.

Simon and Alex McCord moved from New York City to Australia.

“Life is really good,” Alex said, adding that “moving to Australia is obviously very, very different from New York City, but it was a great move and a healthy move.”

According to Alex, the couple moved to New York in order to be closer to Simon’s family. New York may have anything people want to do, but when it comes to this couple, it was all about family and now they are “about three minutes away in a couple of different directions from all of Simon’s family.”

She also said that Australia is “amazing, with a different sort of level of freedom there,” referring to the fact that her kids can grow up without being watched all the time.

“They get to do awesome things like snorkel and be in the ocean and be outside a lot more than they were here. I think it’s an exciting thing.”

Not only that, but Alex McCord is working a completely different career, and has been since 2017, at least. She is a psychologist now.

Congrats to @mccordalex who is officially a psychologist! Too bad she is all the way in Australia, a thriving NYC practice awaits. #RHONY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 1, 2017

As for her Real Housewives of New York City cast members, Alex still keeps in touch with some of them but she said that the one person she seemed closest to is the one she never speaks to, saying she has not spoken to Bethenny Frankel since leaving New York.

Real Housewives of New York airs on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.