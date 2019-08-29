What does Tim from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days do for a job?

Tim Malcolm likes the finer things in life. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star drives a Ferrari, wears designer clothing and has an expensive grooming habit.

Considering how much disposable income it at least seems that Tim has, there has been some interest in what he does for a living — aside from starring on the biggest show on TLC, of course.

As it turns out, Tim is an entrepreneur and small business owner. He owns and operates a gun customization business called Gringo Guns. It’s a legitimate business that he runs from his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

When Tim Malcolm was first introduced to Before the 90 Days viewers, he explained that his guns would likely never be fired. They were each a work of art.

On his Gringo Guns Instagram page, Tim shares photos of much of his handiwork. All of the guns he works on are one of a kind and custom. He adds things like gold plating, engraving and other embellishments to Colt revolvers and other guns.

His specialty is enhancing .38 supers.

A customized gun from the Before the 90 Days star won’t be cheap, either. Guns for sale on his Gringo Guns website can cost more than $2,000 depending on the gun and how much customization has been done.

And while there is some room for negotiation when having work done by Tim’s company, the time that it takes to create the intricate detail on the handle and barrel of each gun can take dozens of hours.

Tim Malcolm seems to be one of the more well off 90 Day Fiance stars, with a secure income from his own business as well as his rising popularity among TLC viewers. Don’t be too surprised if he upgrades that Ferrari to a nicer model.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.