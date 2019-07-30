What does Jed on The Bachelorette do for a living?

Jed Wyatt has never been shy about what he does for a living and where he wants to go with his career. From the very first episode, Jed revealed that he was a singer-songwriter and it didn’t take long for him to bring out his guitar to serenade Hannah Brown.

While Hannah fell for Jed and his musical skills, it was clear that viewers were a bit more skeptical. Jed opened up to Hannah about going on The Bachelorette to get more exposure for his music career, but she appreciated him being honest about it. She decided to keep him around.

On Instagram, Jed doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing his music and his life in Nashville, Tennessee as he pursues a career in music.

During last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah’s father questioned Jed about his career ambitions and his income. He wanted to make sure that Jed made enough money so he could support Hannah B. Of course, Hannah already works as an interior designer, but it’s possible her father didn’t want her to pay and support him as he pursues music.

Jed told Hannah’s father that he had just signed a big contract – with a dog food company so he could do their jingle. Reality Steve shared a link to the commercial on Twitter.

Here’s the Facebook link to his dog food jingle: https://t.co/3gwrHLoP7B — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 30, 2019

The conversation about money also spilled onto Tyler, even though the topic of money hadn’t been an issue during his date with her family. As we reported yesterday, Tyler C works in general construction and he builds custom homes. He’s also working as a model.

It sounds like Hannah is quite alright with Jed being a struggling musician, even if she has to support him for a while. Her parents may not feel the same way.

The Bachelorette concludes tonight at 8/7c on ABC.