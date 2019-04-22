What do the Sister Wives do for work?

Sister Wives on TLC is the TV series that reveals the daily doings of a polygamous enclave now based in Arizona and has lasted many years on the network. Fans have come to appreciate the extended family of Kody Brown that features four strong women but what do they do for money?

We already have covered Kody Brown and his various ways to earn an income, but his wives Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine? These ladies are working hard too.

You could say the sisters are doing it for themselves these days based on the fractious footage from the most recent reunion show.

The riff appears deepest between first wife Meri and third wife Christine. However, Christine also has issues with fourth wife Robyn who Kody was a-courtin’ while she was pregnant back in 2012. But lately Robyn seems to have an ax to grind with Kody.

Robyn actually got Kody on the ropes and defensive last night during the Sister Wives Tell All about his “noncommittal” approach to where they live and who they are as a unit:

Fear of commitment? Things get tense when @suchinpak asks if this move is their last! Tune in to part one of the #SisterWives tell-all TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/L2yU4iyErS — TLC Network (@TLC) April 14, 2019

Okay, so these people all have varying degrees of like/dislike among them, but at the end of the day, how are the light bills being paid?

How do the Sister Wives earn money?

Meri Brown

Looks like clothing retail sales and bed and breakfast bookings are how Meri Brown earns for the family. In Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, Meri has become an innkeeper and has preserved the family homestead. She bought it back in the fall of 2017 to restore it and rent out. The property is in Utah.

Christine Brown

It looks like wife number three has a stake in My Sister Wives’ Closet, an online retail hub where the wives sell clothing and accessories. The site is currently on hold.

Robyn Brown



Ditto for Robyn as My Sister Wives’ Closet is also her baby too, but it is currently on hold and not active.

Janelle Brown

Second wife Janelle is tearing it up in entrepreneurial dealings. This grandmother is busy with Strive with Janelle, a successful weight loss and lifestyle coaching site, as well as retail involvement with My Sister Wives’ Closet too.

Like Robyn, she has no issues telling Kody what she thinks about things either, as seen in this recent tweet:

For some reason this isn’t a well known fact. I want to yell it from the rooftops! https://t.co/nX7x2J87ks — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) April 15, 2019



She also has a deal with Fab Fit Fun, a box delivery service that promotes wellness:



Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.