What caused a fight on stage involving Kailyn Lowry and Jade Cline at the Teen Mom 2 reunion?

During last night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special, an argument broke out between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones from Young & Pregnant. Dr. Drew had asked the Young & Pregnant girls to join the set to ask them how they felt about Jade moving on to Teen Mom 2.

Most of them were supportive, but Jones gave an answer that made Dr. Drew dig a little deeper. That’s when Ashley started saying all kinds of things, including that Jade had been spreading lies about her online.

Ashley says that she isn’t jealous of Jade, even though Kailyn Lowry joined the conversation, saying that the decision to join Teen Mom 2 had been between Jade and Ashley. That’s when Ashley claimed that she had been asked first to move up to Teen Mom 2, but said that she enjoyed staying with Young & Pregnant.

Then, Ashley stood up, screamed at Jade, and dissed her co-stars. Kailyn tried to defend Jade but Nessa told Kailyn to keep quiet. Kailyn stormed off and never returned. Jade followed her shortly after.

On Twitter, Kailyn explained that she got up and left because she didn’t want to be involved with the drama and she had already been through a lot. She also mentions that she regrets how she acted and she didn’t want to see Jade in that situation.

I’ve already been thru this shit and regret how I acted so I didn’t want to see any of the other girls do it 😩 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 18, 2019

Jade Cline also gave a shout-out to her new co-stars on Teen Mom 2, giving credit to all the moms, including Kailyn, Chelsea DeBoer, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer.

Yesss love #teenmom2 and all the women on it! You guys are amazing mothers and your kids are ADORABLE! @KailLowry @ChelseaHouska @xobrianadej @TM2LeahDawn THE BABIES NEED MORE AIR TIME https://t.co/jXiL9u6Lj6 — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) December 18, 2019

Jade didn’t go into detail about how she felt watching the reunion show or how Ashley was speaking to her on the show. Instead, she kept her tweets civil and simply promoted the show that came to a conclusion last night. Teen Mom 2 will return next year.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.