What airline does Peter fly for on The Bachelorette?

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Peter Weber showed Hannah his biggest passion. He has talked about how he’s a pilot, but during his hometown date, he took her above the clouds to explore life from his view.

The date could indicate that Peter is a private pilot, but that’s not entirely accurate. While he may have private customer experience, he actually has a job with a well-known airline.

On Instagram, Peter revealed back in March 2018 that he had taken a job with Delta. Of course, this was long before his Bachelorette days. For him, taking this job was a dream come true.

“I’m so ready for this adventure! I’ve wanted to become a major airline pilot my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling,” he wrote on Instagram back in 2018.

But that wasn’t all. On Instagram, Peter has also revealed that he used to be a pilot for an airline called Compass Airlines, which appears to be a regional airline.

It’s possible that his Delta position was offered to him based on his experience with Compass Airlines.

Now that Peter is a well-known face from The Bachelorette franchise, it’s possible that many single women will introduce themselves to him as they fly with him.

Delta is a huge airline in the country, and if he introduces himself on the flight, surely he’ll get attention.

After filming The Bachelorette, Peter is back flying for Delta. Less than a month ago, he posted a photo of himself with his crew on Instagram.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.