Vikings on History reveals Season 5 key art and extended teaser trailers

Ominous new Season 5 artwork has been released for History’s Vikings — showing the family killing each other in battle.

Ragnar’s crippled son Ivar the Boneless has risen to the ranks of leadership, yet his nemesis Lagertha, Ragnar’s first wife and mother to Bjorn, is still a clear and present danger in Kattegat.

The death of Ragnar Lothbrok last season at the hands of King Aelle, as King Ecbert watched disguised as a monk, was gutting. It also set off a chain of power plays headed by his youngest son Ivar the Boneless, born crippled but overcoming physical obstacles fueled by his ruthless cunning and heartless pragmatism with regards to his brothers.

The new key art released from History teases the mood of Season 5, where the remaining sons of Ragnar are turning on each other after Ivar killed Sigurd.

Meanwhile, Lagertha may be older and wiser, but a fierce shieldmaiden is hard to count out of the picture.

Will Ragnar’s first son Bjorn’s travels and absence put his warring mother at risk this season?

The official Season 5 key art heralds the anticipated two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, November 29.

Stars returning include Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzén), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), who are all at loggerheads in different ways for leadership roles in the Viking world.

Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless running the Great Heathen Army, while step-mother Lagertha reigns as the Queen of Kattegat.

But Ivar’s brazen murder of brother Sigurd has set off a chain of events, with more vicious battles planned as the other brothers plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death.

The wildcard is eldest son Bjorn who has set off to the Mediterranean Sea with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), who is still grieving his wife Helga’s death.

Also part of the cast is Jonathan Rhys Meyers who plays the warrior Bishop Heahmund, who fights for England and wants to end the Viking threats.

Vikings’ two-hour Season 5 premiere is Wednesday, November 29 at 9PM ET/PT on History.