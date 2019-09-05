Watchmen TV series first episode date revealed by HBO with a ticking clock

The Watchmen TV series first episode was finally revealed by HBO and they did it with a ticking Countdown Clock, which makes all the sense in the world to fans of the property.

Check out the post that HBO made on the Watchmen TV series Twitter page.

When is Watchmen TV series first episode date?

Yes, the first episode of the Watchmen TV series on HBO airs on Sunday, October 20.

This is huge because, for better or worse, Watchmen is going head-to-head with The Walking Dead, although the zombie television series will premiere two weeks before that.

It is curious, as both The Walking Dead and Watchmen are based on comic book properties and have similar fanbases. One wonders if HBO has that much confidence in Watchmen or if this is a recipe for disaster.

Watchmen TV series

The Countdown Clock to commemorate the premiere for the Watchmen TV series is a tie-in to the show’s plot.

In The Watchmen TV series, a Countdown Clock is teasing the end of times. In the original comic, from which the Zack Snyder movie was based, there was always a tick-tock going.

In the trailer for the Watchmen TV series, the tick-tock is more pronounced, as people are all watching the Countdown Clock and even Don Johnson’s character says “tick-tock” at the end of the teaser trailer.

Thanks to Comic-Con, we also have a look at the new cast members and the characters the all-star cast is playing.

Silk Spectre (Jean Smart) – One of the heroes from the movie

Angela Abar (Regina King) – lead detective of the Tulsa Police Force

Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) – the villain mastermind from the movie

Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) – Tulsa Chief of Police

Detective Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson)

Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.) – Rumored to be Dr. Manhattan

Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) – presumably related to King’s character

Mr. Phillips (Tom Mison)

Jane Crawford (Frances Fisher)

Ms. Crookshanks (Sara Vickers)

Lady Trieu (Hong Chau) – a mysterious trillionaire

Here is the Watchmen TV series synopsis:

“Based on the Alan Moore graphic novel, Watchmen is set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws. And while Lindelof (The Leftovers) plans to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel, the series will also attempt to break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen premieres on HBO on Oct. 20 with eight episodes in the first season.