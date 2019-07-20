Watchmen HBO trailer: When is TV show’s release date?

Exciting news continues to roll in from San Diego Comic Con 2019, as a full-length Watchmen HBO trailer arrived on Saturday afternoon. It packs quite a punch with plenty of visuals and first looks at characters in the series.

Even Dr. Manhattan is along for the ride. With all the questions the intriguing trailer is raising, it also has fans wondering when the Watchmen TV show’s release date is for HBO in the coming months.

Watchmen HBO trailer drops at Comic-Con

An official Comic-Con trailer arrived for the new Watchmen HBO series. It features a look at many of the upcoming show’s major characters including those played by Regina King, Don Johnson, and Jeffrey Irons. There’s plenty of masked heroes and villains, as well as glimpses of what appears to be that genetic freak with all sorts of power, Dr. Manhattan.

The new trailer video checks in at around three minutes in length but doesn’t disappoint. Fans of the movie and graphic novels as well as newcomers to the series are already salivating over what looks like an incredible new superhero show.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Check out the trailer below, and look out for potential movie spoilers below if you’ve yet to see the 2009 Watchmen film.

This will be a sequel for the classic 1980s Watchmen comics and graphic novel by Alan Moore. It involved superheroes treated as outlaws in society. A big screen adaptation arrived in 2009 garnering praise for its gritty and visual look. The new HBO Watchmen series looks like it will be a completely different story but should involve some of the key plot points.

In the 2009 movie, a character named Rorschach was investigating a conspiracy and a murder of one of the Watchmen named the Comedian. In a Watchmen spoiler, Rorschach ends up destroyed near the end of the movie by Dr. Manhattan so that he won’t reveal a certain truth to the world. In this new series, it appears he may have developed a cult following.

A synopsis with the trailer says:

From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Based on the Watchmen HBO trailer’s hints here and there, it appears there is a war going on between masked vigilantes, who have donned Rorschach masks, and the police force. Since there were targeted attacks on police members at their homes, it forced the police to start wearing yellow masks as well.

Lead actress Regina King also plays Angela Abraham, who appears to be some sort of hero but her alliance seems questionable. Jeremy Irons stars as an older version of Adrian Veidt aka Ozymandias who was a big part of the original Watchmen movie. Others in the ensemble cast include Louis Gossett Jr. and Adelaide Clemens as a character named “Pirate Jenny.”

When is HBO’s Watchmen TV series release date?

The trailer indicates that HBO’s Watchmen will be 10 episodes for Season 1 with a release date in October of 2019. That gives a few months wait until the series officially drops on the TV channel. Based on other popular HBO releases such as Game of Thrones or True Detective, the safe bet is this could be featured on Sunday nights. Most likely it will be in the 10 p.m. Eastern Time slot.

As of right now, HBO hasn’t dropped the key details on the release date. The schedule on HBO’s website only extends until August 31, so programming for October has yet to be revealed.

Either way, the newest trailer has plenty of fans excited to see what unfolds with this new adaptation. Just based on the variety of characters, fight scenes, and dialogue that three-minute video holds, there appears to be quite an entertaining superhero show on the way!

Get more information about the upcoming HBO series Watchmen here at the official website.