Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2 trailer: John Krasinki’s heroic CIA operative returns in a new explosive adventure

Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming second season of its action-thriller series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The web TV series, created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, follows the fictional CIA agent Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) and other characters from Tom Clancy’s fictional Ryanverse.

In Season 1, Krasinki’s Jack Ryan tracks down the international terrorist Suleiman (Ali Suliman) before he is able to launch a deadly terrorist attack in Washington.

In Season 2, Ryan investigates an illegal arms shipment in Venezuela and uncovers a deadly plot involving the President of the country.

Check out the action-packed, minute-long teaser trailer for the upcoming season below:

The trailer shows Ryan on a dangerous mission in South America, following the Season 1 adventure that focused on the Middle East.

The video doesn’t reveal much about the storyline or plot of the upcoming season, but it is clear that the creators want to impress on fans that there will be plenty of action.

Besides John Krasinki as the titular character Jack Ryan, Season 2 stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Abbie Cornish as Ryan’s girlfriend Cathy Mueller, and John Hoogenakker as the CIA Black Ops operative Matice.

Others expected to join the cast of the series for Season 2 include Noomi Rapace as German Intelligence (BND) agent Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann, Jovan Adepo as Marcus, and Jordi Molla as Nicolas Reyes, leader of the South American country.

Although there is no official word yet from Amazon about when Season 2 will premiere, fans are hoping, based on the production schedule for Season 1, that Jack Ryan Season 2 will premiere in the fall of 2019.

Amazon confirmed in February that the series would receive a third season ahead of the premiere of Jack Ryan Season 2.