Watch the new leggy lamp teaser for A Christmas Story Live! from Fox

Time to get your Red Ryder Range Model Carbine-Action BB Gun primed and polished for Fox’s mega live event for Christmas!

On December 17, Fox will air a live version of the family favorite 1983 film A Christmas Story — and the official teaser has just dropped.

The setting of the original, based on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, is small-town America in 1940, just ahead of the Christmas holidays. Fox’s three-hour live musical event will keep true to the period but it was revealed at the summer Television Critics Association press tour that it would have “a contemporary book ending”.

Seattle native Andy Walken is cast as Ralphie and joins Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s culinary challenged mother. Jane Krakowski will play Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields, and Chris Diamantopoulos is cast as Ralphie’s salty language father obsessed with a leggy lamp. Matthew Broderick serves as the narrator.

Fox’s adaptation is a melding of the film A Christmas Story and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production, A Christmas Story: The Musical. Marc Platt is the executive-producer and the event will broadcast live from Burbank, California.

The story of Ralphie Parker’s quest to convince Santa to bring him a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun is one of the best holiday movies around.

We meet his family including Randy, Ralphie’s little brother who refuses to eat, and his mother who is mortified by the leggy lamp her husband won in a contest and subsequently shows off in a window — an item which takes center stage in the new teaser.

Meanwhile, his father barters for a Christmas tree like a pro, and we also meet the Bumpuses who have “at least 785 smelly hound dogs” that get loose and run through an open kitchen door at Ralphie’s house and devour the family’s holiday turkey, which makes the family have to head out to a Chinese restaurant to eat some Peking duck.

All the boisterous family-centric action is a backdrop for Ralphie doing his best to convince Santa and his parents that the BB gun is his perfect gift for Christmas.

Watch the teaser for A Christmas Story Live! below:

A Christmas Story Live! airs from 7pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on December 17 on FOX