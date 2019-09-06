Watch the Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 promo: Is Jackson Avery dead?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 is on the horizon and ABC has released the first footage for this fall. This is great news, not just because it shows how close the new season is, but because it hints at character evolution.

As we recently reported, the Grey’s Anatomy return date has also been announced, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what happened to Jackson Avery during the season finale.

In the footage below, some of the cliffhangers from the finale are addressed. The topics include Meredith Grey getting fired, Jackson Avery disappearing in a storm, and Miranda Bailey acting as chief.

The teaser might lead to even more questions, but it does the job. Fans are going to be even more excited about the new episodes rolling out this fall.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 promo

The clip was meant to be a teaser, as there are still several more weeks until the season premiere airs on ABC. It’s going to be fun to have new episodes of the show back on television, but there are many unanswered questions.

It can probably be safely assumed that Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) is going to be back to practicing medicine. The answers are never quite as clear for everyone else on the show, as this is one show that has always had a very fluid cast.

For fans of the show who don’t remember all the details from the final few episodes of spring 2019, there is still time to go back and re-watch them. It could be important because there are a lot of sub-stories that will be referenced early in Season 16. That includes a new baby being part of the show.

Will the characters of any of the main Grey’s Anatomy cast members remain fired? Are there going to be some deaths to deal with in the season premiere? Tune in to Season 16, Episode 1 to find out for sure.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC for Fall 2019.